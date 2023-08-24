'Truly scrumptious' experience for North Nottinghamshire with Chitty Chitty Bang Bang exhibition

The Harley Foundation, an educational charity on the estate of Welbeck Abbey, has a magical treat in store for visitors.

Starting on Saturday, October 7, the “truly scrumptious” and iconic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will visit the gallery as part of a new exhibition.

The John Burningham’s Bedtime Stories exhibition features the author’s award-winning children’s stories, such as Borka and Avocado Baby.

John Burningham inside his studio, Hampstead. Photo by Nobby Clark.

But the author is perhaps best known for illustrating Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the famous novel by Ian Fleming.

Lisa Gee, director of the Harley Foundation, said: “It’s amazing to think of John Burningham, sat in his studio, constructing the first model of

Chitty out of balsa wood and bits and bobs.

“Little did he know that his design would influence one of the most trailblazing films of the sixties.”

Chitty fans will know that the original road car from the film, GEN 11, was bought by Sir Peter Jackson and now resides in New Zealand.

However, before she ‘flew away’, theatre musician Rob Alderton was permitted to create an exact replica.

The exhibition will host his replicated car that was recreated with the help from vintage car engineer Phil D’Archambaud.

From October 7, visitors will be able to see the hand-crafted replica of the car on show from 10am until 1pm.

As part of the exhibition, a prize draw will award one winner a ride through Welbeck estate in Chitty with two of their family or friends.

Three runners-up will be able to climb aboard Chitty – parked outside the gallery – for a photo opportunity with three of their friends or family.

Tickets to this event are free but must be prebooked on the Harley Foundation website at www.harleyfoundation.org.uk

On the site, those interested can also purchase prize draw tickets where all proceeds go towards the work of the charity.

These stories have captivated generations of readers, and this exhibition aims to share Burningham’s magical world with the kids.

Burningham’s original model will be accompanied by original illustrations, layouts and dummy books from nine of his award-winning books.