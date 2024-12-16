A Worksop youth centre, mental health charity and a men’s community scheme will receive a fundraising boost thanks to a community initiative.

Valley Young Person’s Centre, In Sam’s Name and Worksop Men In Sheds will receive a share of more than £30,000 thanks to the Nottinghamshire-based Gusto Community Fund.

Ian, key volunteer at Men in Sheds said: “The old boys at Worksop Men in Sheds were incredibly grateful to receive a donation of £1,000 from Gusto at their Worksop Rototek factory.

"We usually feel under the radar and yet, thanks to Cory who works there and his workmates we can buy additional tools and equipment so more of us can make more things to sell. At the same time improving our own skills and well-being."

The Gusto Community Fund team welcomed representatives from the Worksop charities to the Rototek factories and Gusto Group offices to celebrate their inspiring work.

The Gusto Community Fund was launched by Steff Wright, Chairman of Gusto Group, four years ago, and in that time has donated over £130,000 to the local community.

Gusto Group is a group of companies in the manufacturing, construction and architecture sectors, including: Gusto Construction, Gusto Homes, Rototek and Studio-G.

Gusto Group employees and residents of Gusto Homes are invited to nominate good causes, projects or initiatives that benefit the local community. Once approved by Fund Administrators, employees and residents have the opportunity to each assign £250 to one of the nominations via an annual vote.

Speaking about the Community Fund, Steff Wright said: “We’re incredibly proud of the Gusto Community Fund, a unique initiative that empowers our 160 employees across Gusto Group as well as our recent Gusto Homes homeowners.

“The Community Fund gives every team member the chance to nominate charities or local projects that hold a special place in their hearts for us to support. This year, we’re delighted to have donated an amazing £30,000 to help support our local communities.”

A wide range of local charities will benefit from this latest fundraising effort, including children’s hospices, sports clubs, animal rescue charities, ambulances, food pantries, church communities and primary schools.

Earlier this week, the Gusto Community Fund team welcomed representatives from the 36 incredible charities to the Rototek factories and Gusto Group offices to celebrate their inspiring work.