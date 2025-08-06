Trio arrested after socks full of drugs found outside prison near Retford
Officers were on a proactive patrol when they spotted a car parked up in Straight Mile, near HMP Ranby, around 9pm on Tuesday, August 5.
The Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team detained two men and recovered an empty drone case and fishing line from the boot of the vehicle.
After a search of the area, they also located a further suspect and a bag containing socks filled with drugs, needles and other items in a bush nearby.
They then located a drone with a fishing line attached and tied to a sock full of further suspected Class A drugs.
Two men, aged 34 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to convey prohibited items into a prison.
A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. All three remain in custody.
Inspector Rob Harrison, neighbourhood policing inspector for Bassetlaw, said: “This stop was a fantastic piece of work in which my officers were out on patrol, using their instincts and being in the right place at the right time.
“I hope members of the public welcome this proactive work tackling issues of this nature in the community.
“The neighbourhood team has been working very hard over recent months, alongside prison staff, to tackle the problems associated with drugs being taken into HMP Ranby.
“This latest stop has allowed us to prevent these drugs being conveyed into the prison and the substances will now be destroyed.
“Smuggling drugs into a prison is an extremely serious offence that can cause a host of risks for both inmates and prison staff.”
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 700 of August 5.