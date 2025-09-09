Tributes to Worksop's oldest member of the Royal British Legion who has died aged 91

Tributes have been paid to Worksop Royal British Legion’s oldest member who dedicated more than 40 years of his life to collecting for the Poppy Appeal.

Jim Ruggles served in the RAF in the 1950s but subsequently became a Royal British Legion (RBL) legend by standing on Worksop`s Bridge Street taking donations during the annual Poppy Appeal for a staggering 42 consecutive years.

Mr Ruggles dedication to the Poppy Appeal meant he was a recognisable and respected figure around town and even earned him an award from Bassetlaw Council.

Grant Cullen, Branch Secretary for the Worksop & District Branch Royal British Legion said: “We cannot begin to estimate the thousands of pounds he raised over those years for the Poppy Appeal.

"We extend our sincere sympathies to Jim`s family as they mourn their loss.”

Mr Ruggles has collected donations on Bridge Street since 1980 after seeing a notice in the Guardian for more Poppy Appeal volunteers.

The charity champion was honoured for his dedicated voluntary work with an award from Bassetlaw Council in 2021.

Cllr Sybil Fielding, Bassetlaw District Council’s Armed Forces Champion said: “Jim was a lovely gentleman who was an inspiration to all with his outstanding contribution to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

“His dedication to volunteering and collecting for the appeal from the same spot in Worksop for over 42 years in all weathers was remarkable, and he will be sorely missed.”

Speaking about his volunteer work back in 2022 the ever modest Mr Ruggles told the Guardian: “I don't do anything except stand there. I just put my time in and wait for the generous people of Worksop and the district to bung money in my tin.

“I did my service in the RAF and like thousands of others, I got away scot-free without any injury.

"I think it's really my duty to do what I do, I feel as though I'm giving something back. It gives me personal satisfaction, and I'm doing something useful.”

Mr Ruggle’s biggest supporter during his volunteer work was his wife of 65-years Isobel Ruggles who sadly died in 2021.

The RBS support is a lifeline for thousands of serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.