Tributes to Worksop World War Two hero

Stan Gray died peacefully in the early hours of Sunday August 8 aged 97 at his home in Kilton.

Stan, formerly of the Northumberland regiment, saw action in North Africa, Sicily, Italy, and France.

Ray Fielding, Vice Chairman of the Royal British Legion Said, “It was a real privilege to have met Stan, he was a true people’s champion, we owe him a great debt of gratitude and we must never forget everything Stan and his generation did for all our freedom.

“William Stanley Gray was truly a man for all seasons. We must never forget his generation's sacrifice and service for our freedom today – Lest We Forget.

"A true gentleman and wonderful character, driving was a key part of his life and typically he served our local government as Chauffeur to Bassetlaw Civic Office.

"An ordinary man doing extraordinary things throughout his life, a life committed to the service of others."

Stan was a proud family man and much-loved husband of his late wife Alma, father of Anne, Paul, Kevin, Jane and Neil, Grand Father and great Grandfather.

The Royal British Legion, Northampton Regimental Association, Local Veterans association and veterans will be joining the family in a tribute to the life of Stan Gray on Thursday August 26 at 11am at Priory.