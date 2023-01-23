A long term sidecar and motorcycle enthusiast, Audrey “signed off” just before Christmas, only three days after attending her beloved club’s Christmas social.

With daughter Karen, she enjoyed all aspects of club life despite difficulties brought on by her advanced years.

Audrey was born in Rotherham on June 1, 1935.

Karen and Audrey on the road again.

Her humble childhood was living on the Fitzwilliam Estate with parents Stanley and Claire Wibberley, plus three siblings in a two-bedroom cottage with no electricity, or running water.

Despite academic success, Audrey was not selected for grammar school as her domestic situation was “not conducive to academic learning”.

However, she thrived in the “A” stream of Kimberworth Park Secondary, where she also became a prefect.

Employment ranged from working in an auctioneer’s office then later crankshaft manufacturers Shardlows, and later with Bury and Walkers Solicitors.

While swimming at Greaseborough Dam, Audrey first met Trevor and they arranged their first date.

As her home was not on a bus route, Trevor bought a BSA 250 motorcycle to court Audrey – an introduction to the world of motorcycles, which was destined to remain.

Married in 1957 at St James’s Church in South Anston, Audrey and Trevor then lived with his mum in Wombwell, before moving to live nearby on Ryton Avenue.

Daughter Karen appeared one year later, spoiling Audrey’s plan to save a deposit for a bungalow.

Audrey was not impressed when Trevor used the deposit on another motorcycle, a Vincent Black Shadow.

As Karen reached 18 months, Audrey returned to work. In due course, an AJS 650 with a Steib sidecar became their family transport.

Much changed in 1967, when a Riley Elf car replaced the motorcycle and sidecar.

While home was still in Wombwell, land was purchased at Lindrick Dale and over four years Trevor built The Sycamores.

After moving to Lindrick Dale, Audrey and Trevor began to live life to the full with foreign holidays, as well as indulging Audrey’s passion to chase “bargains” at antique fairs and car boot sales..

In 2004, Trevor bought a BMW R100S with Steib sidecar and they joined the South Yorkshire Sidecar Club, becoming active members.

Sadly, Trevor died in 2007, although thankfully the family had managed to enjoy the Isle of Man TT races together.

In 2013, following the death of Karen’s husband Roy, Karen moved next to Audrey on Lindrick Dale, in what had been her grandmother’s cottage

Karen soon took on riding Trevor’s BMW/Steib sidecar outfit with Audrey as her enthusiastic passenger.

Among many ventures they attended the Classic TT where Audrey met racing legend John McGuiness.

At the age of 85, Audrey’s health declined, but she remained active.

In her final year, she still enjoyed being a sidecar passenger alongside Karen and even camping.

Club members fondly recall Audrey on her mobility scooter riding around the 2022 Sheffield Steam and Vintage Rally in nearby North Anston enjoying the company of like-minded folk.

Monday, January 30, will be a celebration of Audrey’s life with particular emphasis upon her connections with the local and national motorcycle sidecar community.

It is fitting that motorcycle and sidecar enthusiasts will gather to share the occasion with Audrey’s family.

The funeral cortege leaves Audrey’s home at Lindrick Dale at 11.45 am.

She will be buried at St James’s Church joining Trevor and son-in-law Roy.

