Aaron Brown, aged 26, was killed in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Whitehouses Road, Retford on July 19, 2020.

An inquest into his death, which concluded today, found that the cause of Aaron’s death was a result of a road traffic accident.

Aaron’s family has released a statement in his memory following the inquest.

They described him as someone who was ‘born to be a daddy’ and said they are heartbroken that his children will now grow up without him in their loves.

In a statement his family said: “Tragically we lost our beloved eldest son Aaron nearly 12 months ago in a road traffic accident.

“He was a beautiful human being with the biggest heart and smile.

“Sadly, his little three girls will never truly know the love of their daddy.

"Although he was a truly beautiful friend, partner, brother and son he was born to be a daddy and his children will never know the love he had for them and that they were his life.

“His beautiful soul will continue on but as a family our hearts will always be broken and the sadness and loss will never fade. You should never bury your child.”

Police Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, led the investigation into the crash.

He said: “Our thoughts are with Aaron’s family during this incredibly difficult time.

“We understand the impact of losing a loved one and we have ensured that Aaron’s family have been supported by specially trained officers since this tragic incident."