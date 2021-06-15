Tributes paid to Worksop teacher described as 'legendary' and 'inspirational'

Mary Storey, who was a primary school teacher and long-term member of Langold Dyscarr Primary School in Langold and also taught at Creswell School and Stanley Street School, has died aged 94.

Those who knew her described her as ‘elegant and big-hearted tower of strength’ who was forthright, sharp-witted and never too far away from the piano, a Marks and Spencer or a packet of cigarettes.

She had more than 40 years of teaching under her belt and during that time, she inspired many pupils.

In posts on Facebook, many of her former students paid tribute to their ‘favourite’ teacher as they remembered her singing lessons, with many expressing their sadness as well as sharing their memories of her.

Tributes flooded in for Mrs Storey, who was known as Miss Palmer before she got married, stating how they had been inspired by her.

One comment on social media read: “Mrs Storey was my favorite teacher in junior school. I loved being in her class. RIP ”

Another posted: “What a lovely teacher she was, I remember her being firm but kind.

“How I wish every school in our country had more teachers like her. Firm but fair.

“I remember Mrs Storey. A lovely teacher, as was her sister Mrs Cessford. RIP Mrs Storey – one of Langold School’s best.”

Her great niece Kath Paddison said: “Although she was held in high esteem by her former pupils and colleagues, her ability to love and inspire those around her went beyond the classroom and was felt by everyone who knew her.”

Mary was born in 1926 in Clowne and was the youngest daughter to her doting parents Leslie and Adeline.

Like her eldest sister, Vivinne, Mary was an incredibly accomplished and strikingly beautiful young woman. From an early age she was encouraged to learn, to be inquisitive, to read all manner of literature, history and geography, to immerse herself in music, to learn to play the piano, love art and to paint.

But it was her ability to love and nurture those around her that will be her lasting legacy.

She started teaching during World War Two and continued teaching after marrying Fred Storey in 1949. The couple had two sons, John and Richard, who survives her.

Sadly John was born with a dislocated hip and holes in the heart, he only lived until the age of 10, at a time when medical care wasn’t advanced enough to repair his heart.

The couple devoted their time to his care and always described John as a clever, witty and loving boy who adored his younger brother and cousins.

Kath added: “Her capacity to love those around her meant that she opened her home up for family and friends in need.

"She was everyone’s rock and she had boundless energy and capacity to help others including her nephew and niece Alex and Jennifer whom she treated as if they were her own children.

Fred died in 1999 but their devoted son Richard and his partner Denise helped to fill the void, filling her weekends with shopping trips and outings into the Derbyshire Dales.

Mary painted countless watercolour landscapes and wrote poetry to express her passion for the people and places she loved.