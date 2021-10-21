Tributes paid to passionate Worksop teacher and National Trust volunteer

Christine Fulton and husband Sandy.

Christine Fulton spent more than 15 years teaching history and sociology at Portland School and North Notts College before retiring in 2002 when she carried on her passion for history by volunteering with the National Trust at Mr Straw's House.

The grandmother of five, who has been described by those who knew her as kind, warm and supportive, as well as being very organised, passed away on October 9, aged 67.

Following her retirement, she enjoyed playing tennis, hosting dinner parties and reading novels as part of a local book club. Chris and her husband of 24 years, Sandy, were both active members of Retford Bridge Club and even spent several years as guest entertainers teaching bridge on cruise ships.

Sandy said: “She was a beautiful, caring, wonderful person, who loved life, family and friends. We both retired early and were very lucky to have so many years enjoying our lives together.”

Her son Christopher Grocock described his mother as a 'beautiful person inside and out.'

“She was dedicated to her family and friends, selfless and supportive of the many people she loved and cared about," he said.

“She was very sociable and enjoyed the simple pleasures of conversation, family, food, holidays - the small things that really make life worthwhile.

“The care she received at Bassetlaw Hospice was first class. We cannot thank them enough for their dedication, warmth, sensitivity and professionalism in caring for my mum in those difficult last few days.”

Torri Crapper, of the National Trust, who worked with Chris at Mr Straw's House, said: “Chris had been part of the team at Mr Straw’s House since the early days of the property opening to visitors.

"She was passionate about sharing our local history and the stories of local people with others.

"She was an advocate for people and the stories we share, of the property and of the National Trust. We are tremendously grateful for her support, enthusiasm and passion. She will be greatly missed by all the team at Clumber Park and Mr Straw’s House.”

Christine leaves behind her husband Sandy, her son Christopher, her daughter Catherine, five grandsons Alex, Leo, Eamon, Peter and Connor, her four siblings and her nieces and nephews.