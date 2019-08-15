Tributes paid to dad who died after being hit by a car in Clowne

Tributes have been paid to a 32-year-old dad who died after being hit by a car during an incident in Clowne.

Andrew Thorpe died in hospital on Thursday, August 1 after being hit by a car on Rotherham Road following an 'altercation'.

Our thoughts are with Mr Thorpe's loved ones at this time.

Tributes have been left to Mr Thorpe, described as a 'good lad', on social media.

Tracey Egley said: "Went to school with Andrew. This is so sad to read. RIP Andy."

Daniel Kirby said: "Gone too soon. Until we meet again, brother."

Dave Haslam said: "Fly high mate. My thoughts and condolences are with all his family and friends at this horrible time."

READ MORE: MAN DIES AFTER BEING HIT BY A CAR IN CLOWNE

Wayne Wilson said: "Rest in peace mate, only met you a couple of times but they were epic times. So sad that this has happened to a good lad."

It is understood that Mr Thorpe was a father who had a young son.

Police are still appealing for information on the incident, which happened on Thursday, July 25 at around 11.55pm.

Two men aged 66 and 42 who were arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail, pending further inquiries.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that may assist with the investigation.

If you can help, call 101, quoting reference number 19000391574. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: TWO ARRESTED AS MAN FIGHTS FOR LIFE AFTER BEING HIT BY A CAR IN CLOWNE