Tributes paid following death of former Worksop Town goalkeeper Andy Francis

Tributes have been paid to Andy Francis, pictured in action for Worksop Town. (Picture: Lewis Pickersgill Photography)

The goalkeeper, who played in the club’s 2018/19 double-winning season in the North Counties League, died this morning.

The club said in a statement: “Worksop Town Football Club are saddened to hear about the passing of former Tigers goalkeeper, Andy Francis.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“Rest easy, Andy.”

Tributes have been paid to Andy on social media, including from some of the clubs he played for.

In a statement, Sherwood Colliery described him as a ‘true gent both on and off the field” while Clipstone FC said he was ‘a terrific shot stopper.’

Mitchell Radford wrote on Twitter: “Shocked and saddened to hear the news of Andy Francis' passing.

“Always had a smile on his face at Worksop, and genuinely was a top man.

“Thoughts are with his close friends and family, RIP Andy.”