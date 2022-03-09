Members of Royal British Legion gathered at the Memorial Garden in Worksop on March 4.

Worksop branch members of the RBL and the surrounding community came together last Friday to plant a tree in a celebration of the anniversary.

The cherry tree was planted by serving RAF member Evan Lessles in the memorial garden, in Worksop town centre, who is being posted abroad for three months in April.

A new plaque was also unveiled by chairman of Bassetlaw District Council councillor Jack Bowker.

Bassetlaw Council Chairman Jack Bowker helped to fill the soil around the new cherry tree.

On the day, coun Bowker thanked everyone for attending and congratulated the Royal British Legion on its first 100 years and said he was sure it would continue for another 100.

Worsop RBL branch chair David Scott welcomed more than 20 people who attended the ceremony, where he gave a speech followed by Sarah Emblen playing ‘The Last Post’.

After a minutes silence, the service was concluded by David speaking the Kohima Epitaph and everyone was invited into the Aurora Centre cafe for a light refreshment.

Worksop branch secretary Grant Cullen, said the ceremony ‘went well’ despite the weather.

Bassetlaw Council Chairman Jack Bowker and Legion standard bearer David Boswell

He said: "The weather was against us – the hole that the council workmen dug prior to the tree planting was quite filled with water by the time we got started.

“Evan was our member who came up with this idea of a living memorial to the Legion’s first 100 years.

"This ceremony of course was postponed from last year due to the pandemic.

"It was a good turnout, and I've got to say thank you to the district council for their support to our veterans.”