Travellers parked near Worksop school

Travellers have descended on a site in Worksop near a school.

Around 17 caravans arrived on land on Valley Road, Worksop, over the weekend.

If Gypsies or Travellers are camped on council-owned land, the council can evict them.

However, if the encampment is on private land, it is usually the landowner's responsibility.

A statement from Worksop Leisure Centre said: "Those responsible for the land have issued the Travellers a 24hr notice.

"We’ve been informed that bailiffs shall be on site tomorrow morning.

"Thank you for your patience in this matter."

The Guardian has contacted Worksop Leisure Centre and Outwood Academy Valley for more information.