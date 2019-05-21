Travellers in Worksop have moved on

Around 17 caravans which were parked near a Worksop school and leisure centre have moved on.

Those responsible for the land in Valley Road, Worksop, issued the travellers with a 24 hour notice to move on.

Spokesman for Outwood Academy Valley said: “Following yesterday’s developments, the car park at Outwood Academy Valley has now been cleared.

“We would like to thank all the relevant bodies that have worked with us to resolve this situation.

"We would particularly like to thank the police for their hard work and ensuring all students and staff were safe when entering and leaving the academy.

“We are now excited to look forward and continue putting students first, especially with our Year 11 students now well into their GCSE exams.”