Traffic officers rescue dog from side of M1 near Worksop

The adorable pooch was found on the M1 near Barlborough by traffic officers carrying out their daily duties (picture: Highways England).

Highways England shared a picture of the pooch which was found by traffic officers on the stretch between Junction 30, for Barlborough, and Woodall Services.

It is not yet known how the pet got there but the agency has asked for anybody with information on its owner to get in touch.

Posting on Twitter yesterday, August 15, Highways England said: “During our daily duties we have found a dog between #M1 #J30 to #Woodhall services.

"If anyone has information as to who the owner is please contact our Customer Contact Centre 03001235000 quote incident 739-150821.”