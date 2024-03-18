Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place on Thursday, 21st March at Center Parcs, Sherwood Forest, this year’s summit will coincide with the organisation’s 25th anniversary.

In one of the biggest events of the year for Nottinghamshire and Worksop's visitor economy, which was recently valued at £2bn for the first time ever, Visit Nottinghamshire’s annual Visitor Economy Summit provides a platform for the sector to come together, discuss opportunities, challenges, and hear from industry experts about the future of travel and tourism.

This year’s attendees will hear from a range of expert guest speakers from the likes of VisitEngland, The Tourism Alliance, the University of Nottingham, Bennerley Viaduct, with international representation from Visit Ljubljana, Slovenia who will share their insights and expertise on a variety of industry topics.

The timing of this year’s event is significant too. MNN is fresh off the back of signing a new agreement with Nottinghamshire County Council for Visit Nottinghamshire to promote the county’s tourism offer more extensively. Both parties hope the deal will bring Visit Nottinghamshire closer to Local Visitor Economy Partnership accreditation from VisitEngland later this month, which promises to be a significant boost for tourism in Worksop and the region if awarded.

March also sees MNN mark its 25th anniversary since the organisation was originally incorporated back in March 1999. The Visitor Economy Summit will symbolically mark the start of the organisation’s 25th year, with various projects planned throughout the rest of 2024.

Megan Powell Vreeswijk, Chief Executive of Marketing Nottingham and Nottinghamshire commented:

“We’re incredibly proud to be hosting our Visitor Economy Summit again for 2024. This is one of the biggest dates in the calendar for our local tourism economy and it comes at a significant time for us as an organisation, marking the start of our 25th anniversary celebrations.

“The future of our local tourism and hospitality sector is incredibly bright. After the great news last year that tourism had exceeded £2bn GVA for the first time ever, we’ve continued to build momentum by signing a landmark deal with Nottinghamshire County Council, and are now in the process of securing LVEP accreditation with VisitEngland. We’re looking forward to what 2024 brings.”

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes, said: