Nottinghamshire will host Stage 5 of the 2022 event on Thursday, September 8 and confirmation of the final route this week ensures that Bassetlaw will once again witness some of the world’s best cyclists on its roads.

Starting in West Bridgeford, the 190km route will travel through villages in the east of Bassetlaw before heading for Retford and Worksop, taking a detour through Clumber Park, on its way to the finish line in Mansfield.

Pictured are coun John Shephard, Bassetlaw District Council Cycling Champion and coun Carolyn Troop, Mayor of Retford.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Tour of Britain back to Bassetlaw along with our other Nottinghamshire partners.

“In previous years people have supported the race in their thousands, lining the streets and helping to give it a unique atmosphere. The race will help to show the rest of the world what a wonderful place Bassetlaw is and also provide our businesses with an economic boost.

“Working with our partners at Nottinghamshire County Council and the Tour of Britain, we can’t wait to be part of what promises to be an unmissable event later this year.”

The Tour of Britain makes its third visit to Bassetlaw and Nottinghamshire following hugely successful events in 2017 and 2018.

Nineteen teams and 114 riders are currently scheduled to take part in the race – including Mansfield’s Ross Lamb and Ruddington’s Ollie Peckover, who compete for the Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling team.

Bassetlaw Council’s cycling champion, coun John Shephard, said: “Thanks to events in 2017 and 2018, people of all ages got to see some of the world’s best athletes up close and were inspired to get on their bikes.

“I’m certain that this year’s Tour of Britain will have the same effect and help to promote cycling and the benefits it can bring to Bassetlaw residents.”

Coun Carolyn Troop, mayor of Retford, said the return to Bassetlaw is ‘fantastic news’. She said: “There are some fantastic places to watch the race from as it winds its way through our villages and towns and we will be cheering the competitors on all the way.”

This year’s Tour of Britain will comprise the following stages:

Stage one: Sunday, September 4 – Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre

Stage two: Monday, September 5 – Hawick to Duns

Stage three: Tuesday, September 6 – Durham to Sunderland

Stage four: Wednesday, September 7 – Redcar to Duncombe Park, Helmsley

Stage five: Thursday, September 8 – West Bridgford to Mansfield

Stage six: Friday, September 9 – Tewkesbury to Gloucester

Stage seven: Saturday, September 10 – West Bay to Ferndown

Stage eight: Sunday, September 11 – Ryde to The Needles