The topping-off ceremony will be held on Thursday, December 16 to celebrate the completion of the exterior of the £3.4mil building.

The event will be attended by some full-time and on-call firefighters, members of the Fire Authority, G F Tomlinson Managing Director Chris Flint and the project team constructing the station.

An artist's impression of the new station, which has been designed to generate around 50 per cent of its energy.

Work will now continue on the interior of the building which is due to open in May.

It will incorporate fire engine bays, a gym, meeting rooms, offices, an external three-storey training tower, a generator and landscaping to the grounds.

The new fire station will be built using the latest renewable technology and will have the capacity to self-generate up to 50 per cent of its energy consumption.

It will replace the existing fire station nearby at Eastgate, which was built in 1963.

Chief Fire Officer John Buckley said: “We’ve been looking forward to this day and, thanks to the hard work of our own Estates Team and G F Tomlinson, we’re five months ahead of schedule.

“This building will allow us to continue to deliver our community prevention, fire protection and emergency response work efficiently and help keep the people of Worksop and the surrounding areas safe.”

Chair of the Fire Authority Councillor Michael Payne said he is pleased to see the exterior building work is now finished.

He said: “The new fire station represents an important investment in the local community and demonstrates our commitment to making Bassetlaw safer. I now look forward to the opening of the new station.”

Chris Flint, Managing Director of G F Tomlinson, said: “It is great to see the exterior building work complete as this important project reaches a new milestone, several months ahead of schedule.

“The state-of-the-art fire station is being constructed to an extremely high energy-efficient standard, to provide the best possible facilities.