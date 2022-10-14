You’re sure to feel a shiver run down your spine with these frighteningly fun festivities happening at Halloween.
To help you decide where to get your thrills, this year tourism chiefs at Visit Nottinghamshire have rounded up some of the top things to do in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire over the next few weeks.
1. Ghost of the Gaol – National Justice Museum
Walk in the steps of those who were condemned, imprisoned and executed the gaol over centuries and uncover eerie tales and learn of the paranormal experiences within this historic building.
On from now until November 19, tickets £11.95 and £10.95, over-14s only and under -18s must be accompanied by an adult.
Photo: Submitted
2. Halloween decorating with Doughnotts
Running from October 22-24 at Doughnotts on King Street, this is perfect for those with younger children.
Sessions run for two hours and children will be able to decorate three doughnuts during the session with spooky and sweet decorations!
Tickets are £15 ad should only be purchased for your kids.
Photo: Submitted
3. Ghost Hunt at Holme Pierrpont Hall
This fabulous historic haunted hall is tucked away in the countryside yet so close to the city.
Start with a guided tour of the hall by the ancestral owner followed by three investigations in three separate areas.
Guests will be trained on the use of detection equipment and will use them throughout the event
Photo: Submitted
4. Pick Your Own Pumpkins at Oaks Lane in Oxton
This family-run 'pick your own' in Southwell has thousands of pumpkins and squashes for you to choose from until October 31
Photo: David Allen