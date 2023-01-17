It’s one of the most popular New Year's resolutions – getting fit.
So if you’re planning on dusting off the gym gear and trying to lead a more healthy lifestyle we’ve got you covered with our list of the best gyms in the Worksop region – according to Tripadvisor reviews.
On average 39 per cent of people choose getting fit as their New Year's Resolution.
1. Destiny Health and Fitness
A firm favourite gym facility with machines,freeweights and cardio equipment in Cuckoo Wharf, Worksop S80 1DT
2. Warehouse Gym & Kitchen
Warehouse Gym & Kitchen in Stadium Cl, Worksop S81 7BQ is open Monday-Thursday 4am-1am, Friday - 4am-10pm, Saturday-6am-5pm and Sunday - 8am-4pm
3. Bodyline Fitness Centre
Bodyline Fitness Centre in 32 Gateford Rd, Worksop S80 1EB is open 24/7 making it easy to fit fitness into your personal schedule
4. IGNITE Strength and Fitness
IGNITE Strength and Fitness, 84 Central Ave, Worksop S80 1EN has everything you need under one roof to help improve your health and fitness
