Top nine dog-friendly cafés and pubs in and around Worksop — based on Google reviews

Here are the top nine dog-friendly cafés and pubs in and around Worksop, each ranking 4-5 stars on Google reviews.
2. MeltAway
MeltAway on Bridge Street, Worksop, has a 4.8 rating based on over 160 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Best café in town! Friendly staff, great menu and vibrant atmosphere. Food came quickly on a busy day and was hot and fresh. Dog friendly too!" Photo: MeltAway
3. Central Bark
Central Bark, located in Clumber Park, Worksop, is the perfect place for dogs and their owners. The 4.5-star café also hosts a weekly dog walk, among other seasonal activities. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire
4. The Kilton Inn
Kilton Inn on Kilton Road, Worksop, has a 4.5 rating on Google reviews, from over 100 reviews. One reviewer said: "Very welcoming and dog friendly." Photo: Google
