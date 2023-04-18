Red Feather ale from Welbeck Abbey Brewery scooped the gong at SIBA National Independent Beer Awards, having already achieved Gold in the Regional Awards.

Red Feather is a robust auburn ale with plenty of crystal malt which gives the beer a rich colour and combination of bold walnut and bitter-sweet caramel flavours brewed as part of the core beer range in a beautiful listed barn at the heart of the Welbeck Estate.

The Independent Beer Awards judged a huge range of beers across a number of styles in the cask, keg and bottle and can competition at BeerX in Liverpool.

Welbeck Abbey Brewery wins Bronze at SIBA National Independent Beer Awards, Pictured Claire Monk, General Manager from Welbeck Abbey Brewery

Claire Monk, General Manager from Welbeck Abbey Brewery said: “We are elated to have been awarded Bronze for our Red Feather bottled beer crafted in our heritage inspired brewery. We are proud to have scoped this distinguished nationwide award from our fellow beer experts amid some considerable competition. This is a fabulous recognition of all the hard work and dedication that our small team devotes to brewing our beers!

"The two guiding principles underpinning the brewery ethos are to produce the best quality beer in the local market and provide customers with exemplary service levels in a long-term sustainable way.”

Welbeck Abbey Brewery has steadily grown in size over the past decade.