Home Instead Retford and Gainsborough made it onto the list out of 904 home care companies in the region.

The award, run by a national reviews website, is based on the home care company’s reviews on homecare.co.uk.

The reviews are given by people that Home Instead cares for and their family. The company made it to the exclusive list thanks to its high review score of 9.9.

Home Instead Retford and Gainsborough received Homecare's top 20 award

Owner of Home Instead Retford and Gainsborough said: "The pandemic has shone the light on home care, with many people having to shield, yet receive quality care.

“We are delighted to receive exceptional praise from our clients and their families, particularly over the challenging period we continue to live in.

“Our caregivers have certainly been put through their paces for a long time, so to learn that they and the rest of the team have brought comfort and safety for our clients at such a difficult time is an honour.”

The home care business has a CQC rating of “outstanding”.

Reviews manager of homecare.co.uk Amanda Hopkins said: “The pandemic has been particularly hard for disabled and older people, with many forced to self-isolate, so home care workers have played a crucial role in keeping them mentally and physically well.