Writers and poets of all ages are again encouraged to get creative in the North Notts Writing Competition 2021, run by The North Notts Lit Fest and funded by Bassetlaw District Council and North Notts BID.

Entries are welcome on the theme of ‘In Great Company’ in four categories short story, poetry, children's short story and children's poetry.

Liz Carny-Marsh, the North Notts Literary Ambassador.

Despite taking place in the middle of a global pandemic, last year’s competition saw a huge number of entries across all four categories, with the winners announced and their creations read aloud during the finale to the North Notts Lit Fest.

Former winner and North Notts Literary ambassador, Liz Carney-Marsh, said: “This year's competition follows our festival theme ‘In Great Company’.

“We know the last year and a half has been difficult and many people have been isolating for some time, so we want to tackle loneliness in our community by bringing people together through the power of words.

“We share so much with others from stories to recipes, plays to poetry and this year’s competition and LitFest will celebrate all that is wonderful about being ‘In Great Company’,” Liz said.

Now in its sixth year, entries to all competitions must have a link to North Nottinghamshire in order to be in the running for a first place prize of £300 in the adult short story and poetry categories and £50 worth of book vouchers in the children’s categories.

Councillor Jo White, cabinet member for regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council, added: “Our writing competition continues to go from strength to strength and last year attracted submissions of a very impressive calibre in both the adult and children’s sections.

“Coronavirus has forced people apart for the last 18 months and we’d like to help to bring people back together with this year’s theme of ‘In Great Company’. We have some extremely talented and creative writers in North Nottinghamshire and I’m looking forward to reading and hearing their stories and creations.”

North Notts BID chief executive Sally Gillborn said: “The competition highlights just how creative North Nottinghamshire is by bringing to the forefront so many talented authors encompassing this year’s theme of ‘In Great Company’.”