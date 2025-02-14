Tights full of drugs and suspected prison drop-off drone found in car near Bilsthorpe

A drone suspected of being used to drop drugs inside prison grounds near Worksop has been seized from a vehicle by police.

Two people were detained within the car after it was flagged as potentially being involved in a suspected drop off at HMP Ranby.

Operational Support officers pulled the vehicle over on the A614 Old Rufford Road in Bilsthorpe, around 11.30pm on Tuesday, February 11.

That’s after they received intelligence the same car had potential links to the reported incident at the prison just under a week earlier on February 6.

After conducting the stop, searches led to a drone being discovered, along with a set of tights in the boot that were packed full of Class A drugs, mobile phones, chargers and SIM cards.

Based on the information available to them, the officers arrested the two men in the car, aged 26 and 39, on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs and conveying a prohibited article into a prison.

The 26-year-old was additionally arrested on suspicion of possessing Class B drugs, after cannabis was also found on board.

Detective Constable Natasha Crewe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Taking illicit substances, including drugs, inside a prison is an extremely serious offence that can cause a whole host of risks for both inmates and prison staff alike.

“This is clearly not acceptable, and anyone found to be involved in doing this should expect to find themselves in trouble.

“The same goes for anybody thinking of selling any type of illegal drugs within our communities.

“Our inquiries are still ongoing into this particular incident, so we’d ask anyone that has any information that could assist our investigation gets in touch with the police by calling 101, quoting incident 698 of February 11, 2025, or reports it to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”