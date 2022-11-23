The Tickhill Music Society has been presenting concerts in the town for 45 years which have ranged from classical to folk to jazz, and have been available to all members of the public as well as members of the society.

However, a combination of the Covid-19 pandemic and old age has reduced the size of the audiences to the point where the society will be forced to close if fresh support cannot be found.

Advertisement

Tickhill Music Society needs your support

The society is therefore appealing to local people to come forward and to give their support in whatever way they can, this could range from music lovers becoming members of the Society or donations from local businesses or from patrons.