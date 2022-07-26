The festival will be open from 4pm on the opening Wednesday and from 11am to 11pm on the following days.

This year’s event festival will feature an expanded range of brewery bars and casks extending across additional concourse areas, with extra seats available within the venue and new hospitality packages.

Festival-goers can secure their tickets at last year’s prices during the early-bird window, which runs until August 31, with admission available from £10.

The Robin Hood Beer Festival is back at Trent Bridge in October and tickets are on sale now

Steve Westby, Nottingham CAMRA chairman, said: “Trent Bridge proved to be the ideal partner for us last year, and we couldn’t be more delighted to be returning to a venue which provides a real sense of occasion.

“With more space available to our festival site this year, we look forward to providing an even more comprehensive list of beers, ciders and perries for guests to savour.

“From old favourites to newer creations, and with Nottingham’s most esteemed breweries standing shoulder-to-shoulder with choice ales from across the country, we’re building a drinks list of real breadth and depth, and we can’t wait to share it with our visitors.”

Guests who choose to enhance their experience with hospitality will enjoy four bowl food dishes in Trent Bridge’s Derek Randall Suite, accompanied by expertly-paired beers.

Visitors will also be able to put their questions to the experts in a ‘meet the brewer’ Q&A session, and explore some of the more fabled corners of the venue on a guided tour.

Michael Temple, Nottinghamshire CCC, commercial director, said: “For many, visiting a beer festival is about more than merely sampling some of the choice ales on offer – there’s a real desire to understand more about a drink and its creation.

“And while the festival will have all the hallmarks that have made it such a success at locations across the city, we want to make sure this has a uniquely Trent Bridge flavour too.

“Whether guests take tours of the nooks and crannies of our home, or simply soak up the splendour of the ground from their seat, we feel our historic surroundings will complement the festivities on offer.”