Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw (FOYPIB) is hosting ‘Focus on You’, a showcase of gifted youths showing off their skills and talents.

The event is taking place at North Notts Arena, from 7pm to 9.30pm on Wednesday, March 23 with a guest performance from Nottingham duo ALT BLK ERA.

Debuting this year, Focus on You has been rebranded from the previous show called Sewhat, which had been taking place for longer than 10 years.

Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw will be hosting the debut event Focus on You later this month.

Sewhat previously challenged pupils and youth clubs on their sewing skills as they created costumes and accessories to strut down the catwalk.

This year, the event will see a whole range of almost a dozen acts, from a dance group at Worksop Priory Academy, a band from Carlton Youth Club, and even a craft club from St Joseph’s Primary.

Noelle Barron, development manager of FOYPIB, said: “We've moved [the event] into the 21st century - obviously we want people to still learn needlework skills, but we're more digital now and so a lot of things have changed, and we wanted to kind of revamp it.

"Giving these young people an audience where they can go and actually deliver an event is something you can't replicate in the classroom.

Media, makeup and hair students from North Notts College use the event to showcase their work as part of their assessments.

"We've not got as many schools attending due to sickness and staff shortages, but I would say that we'll have 150 to 200 people in the audience.

“This year will just be something a little bit different, everyone is really looking forward to a really, really good night.”

Last year the charity held a virtual event which gave young people a platform to showcase their skills, but without tickets to sell the group made no money.

This year money raised from ticket sales will go to support young people and the work they do as a charity, including giving grants to youth services and young people to achieve their full potential.

Money raised from the ticket sales will be going back into the charity and its services.

Tickets are on sale for £5 and can be purchased at the door or via Eventbrite with a booking fee. Children aged five and under go free.