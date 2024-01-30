Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Audience With… Worksop’s Got Talent will take place this summer at The Acorn Theatre in Worksop.

Since 2016, Worksop’s Got Talent’s 7 annual events have raised over £137,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The main show will be returning for an eighth year on Friday November 8 at North Notts Arena.

An Audience With… Worksop’s Got Talent!

Event organiser, James Clarke, says: “I’ve wanted to organise a concert like this for years to showcase the incredible talent that we’ve discovered since 2016! With only 200 tickets up for grabs, it’s going to be a sell-out so buy your tickets today as it’s going to be an evening to remember!”