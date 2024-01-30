Tickets on sale for Worksop’s Got Talent spin-off show
and live on Freeview channel 276
An Audience With… Worksop’s Got Talent will take place this summer at The Acorn Theatre in Worksop.
Since 2016, Worksop’s Got Talent’s 7 annual events have raised over £137,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The main show will be returning for an eighth year on Friday November 8 at North Notts Arena.
Event organiser, James Clarke, says: “I’ve wanted to organise a concert like this for years to showcase the incredible talent that we’ve discovered since 2016! With only 200 tickets up for grabs, it’s going to be a sell-out so buy your tickets today as it’s going to be an evening to remember!”