Tickets on sale for Worksop’s Got Talent spin-off show

Tickets are on sale for Worksop’s Got Talent brand new spin-off concert featuring eight of the show’s most popular winners and finalists.
By Kate Mason
Published 30th Jan 2024, 11:24 GMT
An Audience With… Worksop’s Got Talent will take place this summer at The Acorn Theatre in Worksop.

Since 2016, Worksop’s Got Talent’s 7 annual events have raised over £137,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK.

The main show will be returning for an eighth year on Friday November 8 at North Notts Arena.

An Audience With… Worksop’s Got Talent!
Event organiser, James Clarke, says: “I’ve wanted to organise a concert like this for years to showcase the incredible talent that we’ve discovered since 2016! With only 200 tickets up for grabs, it’s going to be a sell-out so buy your tickets today as it’s going to be an evening to remember!”

Tickets are £15 and are on sale now from The Acorn Theatre or by clicking here

