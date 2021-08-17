Tickets now on sale as legendary beer and cider festival returns to Nottingham

The Robin Hood Beer Festival will return in October.

The annual Robin Hood Beer and Cider Festival is set to commence at Trent Bridge on Wednesday, October 13.

The four-day festival at Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club’s iconic home venue, concluding on Saturday, October 16, will be the first of its kind for two years after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Diary clashes at the Motorpoint Arena and the redevelopment of Nottingham Castle sparked the search for a change of venue befitting the scale and prestige of the event, which has grown considerably in recent years with up to 20,000 customers expected to attend throughout the duration of the festival.

“We are delighted to have been invited to stage the festival at Trent Bridge,” said Nottingham CAMRA chairman Steve Westby.

“I am sure customers will appreciate the opportunity to enjoy drinking quality beers and ciders in such historic surroundings.

“We expect demand to be high as it will be two years since it was last possible to stage this popular celebration of beer and cider, so securing spots at the earliest opportunity is strongly recommended.”