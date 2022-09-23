The Shire Horse Society’s National Show trotted into Nottinghamshire for the first time in 2022, held over two days at Newark Showground.

Organisers of the event have decided to return next year with the show being held on March 11 and 12, 2023.

Tickets to visit the show are now on sale via the Shire Horse Society’s website and are discounted if bought in advance.

The National Shire Horse Show will take place next year in Newark.

Victoria Clayton, secretary of the Shire Horse Society and show director, said: “We are pleased to announce that we have put on sale the tickets for the Shire Horse National Show 2023 and are excited to be returning to Nottinghamshire.

“We are building on what we achieved at Newark Showground in 2022 and have lots of plans to make it an even better day out for families and Shire horse enthusiasts. We look forward to welcoming lots of visitors to what is our flagship annual event.”

The show, which is the world’s largest gathering of Shire horses, is believed to be one of the oldest, almost continuous horse shows in the world, having been held for the first time at the Royal Agricultural Hall in Islington, London, in 1878, when the charity was named the English Cart Horse Society.

It’s the chance for visitors to see the gentle giants of the horse world in all their finery being put through their paces in the ring – in hand, in harness and ridden.

The National Shire Horse Show will see the world’s largest gathering of Shire horses.

The show generally attracts competitors from across the UK and Europe, and visitors from around the world.

As well as classes in the ring, the National Shire Horse Show will feature stalls, activities and entertainment.

It is the flagship event of the Shire Horse Society, the only charity dedicated to the protection, promotion and improvement of the Shire horse. Only a few decades ago, the breed was in danger of dying out. It has experienced a resurgence in recent years, but it is still on the Rare Breed Survival Trust’s endangered breed list, with fewer than 300 pedigree Shire horse foals born in the UK every year.

The National Shire Horse Show is a key event to raise awareness of the breed and its important role in the history of Great Britain.

For more information about the Shire Horse Society and the show, and to buy tickets, visit www.shire-horse.org.uk.

