Thrill-seeking Worksop brothers plunge 15,000 feet in tandem skydive for Bluebell Wood

The adrenaline junkie duo were over the moon to open their tickets to Bluebell Wood’s tandem skydive – the highest in the UK - on Christmas Day.

Louise Limb, from Worksop, said she wanted to buy them something unique that they’d always remember.

“I decided to buy the skydive for Max and Will as it was something they both really wanted to do.

Brothers Max and Will Limb took to the skies to raise funds for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

“They suggested it would be a great Christmas present as the funding would go towards Bluebell Wood along with the extra sponsorship they could raise.

“They both thoroughly enjoyed the experience and definitely want to do it again. In their words, they were ‘buzzing’”.

Beth Cole, events fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “We can’t thank Louise, Will and Max enough for their support and we’re delighted to hear they had such a memorable experience.

“As well as being a day to remember, our skydives raise much-needed funds to support our life-changing work at the hospice.

“So, if you’re an adrenaline junkie or know someone who’d love to plunge from the skies, this is fantastic way to do it while making a real difference at the same time.”

Bluebell Wood’s skydive is taking place at Hibaldstow Airfield on Saturday, July 31 and the team from the hospice will be there to cheer people on every step of the way.

Everything you need to know about taking to the skies to raise much-needed funds for Bluebell Wood can be found here https://www.bluebellwood.org/event/skydive-for-bluebell-wood-july.