Three Worksop men handed Criminal Behaviour Orders after deer was found in back of a vehicle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three men have been handed ten-year Criminal Behaviour Orders after pleading guilty to offences under the Deer Act.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Bradford, Sparky Joe Bradford and Dean Northage had been charged with taking a deer at night after an animal was found in the rear of a vehicle stopped by our officers at Dry Doddington, in the early hours of January 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on August 8, all three were sentenced.

Billy Bradford, 22, and Sparky Joe Bradford, 18, both of Cross Street, Langold, and Dean Northage, 29, of Herrick Drive, Worksop, were handed Criminal Behaviour Orders for ten years.

Billy Bradford, Dean Northage and Sparky Joe Bradford have been given ten year Criminal Behaviour Orders after pleading guilty to offences under the Deer Act

They must not enter Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire or Nottinghamshire between August 1, and April 30, with, or in the company of anyone with dogs of any breed. They must also not be in any of those five counties with any instruments to be used for poaching (such as lamps of thermal cameras) either in the day or night-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of their equipment was forfeited, each was fined £646 to cover kenneling fees, plus £85 costs and a £258 surcharge.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will be sentenced for the same offence at a later date.

DC Aaron Flint, the dedicated wildlife crime officer in our Rural Crime Action Team, said: “This case and the subsequent result goes to show that Lincolnshire Police takes rural crime seriously and we work hard to protect our rural communities and our wildlife, day and night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will not tolerate criminals entering our county to target our wildlife or our hard-working farmers.

“With the creation of the Rural Crime Action Team we have made Lincolnshire a very hostile place for those who wish to enter our borders and commit crime.

“Our message is, if you come to Lincolnshire to commit crime, we will catch you and you will be prosecuted.”