A post on the West Bassetlaw Police: Worksop, Blyth, Carlton-in-Lindrick and villages Facebook page said: “Some items found on these people have been identified and returned to their owners however we still have a number of items including mobile phones (no battery) that we cannot attribute to anyone.

“If you have had your vehicle broken into this morning and are missing items can you please contact our control room quoting incident number 146-19032022.

"Or alternatively email [email protected] and we will get back to you.

Thefts took place in the Anston Avenue area of Worksop

“Please be honest, some of these items are distinctive and will need some evidence/proof that these belong to you.

"Don't just quote random figures of cash hoping that someone else pays for your takeaway tonight.”