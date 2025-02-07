Three injured in multi-vehicle collision outside Clumber Park hotel
Three vehicles were involved in a collision outside the Muthu Clumber Park Hotel & Spa on the A614, resulting in injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.
A multi-vehicle collision occurred on the A-road at approximately 5.45am on Friday, February 7.
Three individuals sustained injuries in the incident; however, none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.
Road closures were implemented for some time on sections of the A-road.
Residents were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
This was due to the collision resulting in large amounts of oil being left on the road.
Closures have now been lifted.