Three injured in multi-vehicle collision outside Clumber Park hotel

By Phoebe Cox
Published 7th Feb 2025, 16:09 BST
A multi-vehicle collision occurred outside the Muthu Clumber Park Hotel & Spa. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.placeholder image
A multi-vehicle collision occurred outside the Muthu Clumber Park Hotel & Spa. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.
Three vehicles were involved in a collision outside the Muthu Clumber Park Hotel & Spa on the A614, resulting in injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

A multi-vehicle collision occurred on the A-road at approximately 5.45am on Friday, February 7.

Three individuals sustained injuries in the incident; however, none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Road closures were implemented for some time on sections of the A-road.

Residents were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

This was due to the collision resulting in large amounts of oil being left on the road.

Closures have now been lifted.

Related topics:Clumber ParkResidents
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice