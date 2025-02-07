Three injured in multi-vehicle collision outside Clumber Park hotel

A multi-vehicle collision occurred outside the Muthu Clumber Park Hotel & Spa. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

Three vehicles were involved in a collision outside the Muthu Clumber Park Hotel & Spa on the A614, resulting in injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A multi-vehicle collision occurred on the A-road at approximately 5.45am on Friday, February 7.

Three individuals sustained injuries in the incident; however, none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures were implemented for some time on sections of the A-road.

Residents were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

This was due to the collision resulting in large amounts of oil being left on the road.

Closures have now been lifted.