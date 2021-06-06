Three in five people in Bassetlaw fully vaccinated against Covid-19

NHS data shows 56,721 people had received both jabs by May 30 – 59 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 53,913 were aged 30 and over – 68 per cent of the age group.

It means 2,808 people aged between 16 to 29 have received both doses.

Three in five people in Bassetlaw have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Across England, almost half of people aged 16 and over have received their second vaccine dose.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Bassetlaw.

Across Bassetlaw, 79 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Manton, Clumber and Elkesley, with 83.5 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Clarborough, Beckingham and Misterton, 82.3 per cent

3) Tuxford, Markham and Rampton, 81.2 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Worksop Cheapside, 62.9 per cent

2) Worksop Town and South, 73.1 per cent

3) Ranskill, Everton and Gringley, 76.6 per cent

Across England, 21.6 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 30 – 48 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 20.4 million people aged 30 and over – 57 per cent of the age group.

In total, 32.8 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 72 per cent of people over 16.