Three free art exhibitions open at Worksop’s Harley Gallery

Artist have come together to produce three free exhibitions at the Harley Gallery which will run until January.

The works all tie in with the ‘Moving Stories’ theme where sculptures are brought to life as all three galleries are filled with automata: cogs, cams, cranks and levers.

New exhibitions at Harley Gallery, Welbeck. Pictured is Steven Henderson with Grandson Ezekiel Henderson, four

One artist Melanie Tomlinson is showcasing her Ghost Horses and Guns exhibition, which was curated in collaboration with Wolverhampton Art Gallery, is her biggest show yet.

READ MORE: Carriage racing returned to Osberton Horse Trials for the first time in three decades

A spokesperson for The Harley Gallery in Welbeck, Worksop, said: “This is Melanie’s largest and most significant solo show to date with a series of nine new artworks, composed of hand-painted metals, mixed media and found objects.

“Exploring forgotten spaces between urban and rural landscapes, the artist creates an archive of stories reflecting working-class people in everyday life.”

New exhibitions at Harley Gallery, Welbeck. Tiny Movements exhibition by L and A St. Leger

Her work is an autobiographical series of curious narratives which merge childhood memories with real life events that occurred in the working class Midlands areas where she grew up and studied, and still lives and works today.

Melanie said: “I am fascinated by neglected spaces hidden between urban and rural places, often overgrown yet full of life; people meet here. Wildlife thrives; they are strange magical corridors which can be seen as metaphors for transformation, changing identities, memory and experience.”

With titles such as The 5.00am Beasts Roam the Streets and A Post Punk Love, vanishing women, strange lights in the sky, mysterious crop circles and other bizarre phenomena feature in the works on show.

READ MORE: This week’s fascinating pictures of Worksop’s past

New exhibitions at Harley Gallery, Welbeck. Tiny Movements exhibition by L and A St. Leger

For German-born Martin Smith his exhibition, Little Machines, has been describe by the gallery as ‘colourful, witty and beautifully engineered’.

His automata range from wind-driven swaying trees to tiny beating hearts and a celebratory party-popper table.

On Friday, October 25 he will be giving a walk and talk of his exhibition at 12pm, the event is free but needs to be booked.

Double act Laurence and Angela St Leger who work in miniature will be showcasing their Tiny Movements.

New exhibitions at Harley Gallery, Welbeck. Little Machines exhibition by Martin Smith

A gallery representative added: “Well known for their beautifully crafted miniature automata, Laurence and Angela St Leger have made a series of specially commissioned framed pieces. Inspired by end-of-pier sideshows, their saucy dancers, bike riding skeletons, and strong men are the perfect Christmas gift.”

The exhibitions will run until January 5 2020. To book the walking tour call 01909 501 700 or email info@harleygallery.co.uk