Three arrested in connection with teen's death near Worksop released on bail
Kamil had been clearing bushes while a group of workers felled a tree when the incident took place.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Rotherham Baulk, Carlton-in-Lindrick, near Worksop, at 11.21am on Saturday, June 15.
Police and paramedics attempted to save Kamil’s life but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Two men, aged 28 and 31, were arrested after the incident on Saturday on suspicion of manslaughter.
A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All three have been bailed with strict conditions as investigations with the support of the Health and Safety Executive continue.
Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a truly heartbreaking incident and the thoughts of the investigation team remain with Kamil’s family at this difficult time.
“Our investigation to establish exactly what happened is ongoing and we are working hard to find the answers his family needs.
“They have asked for privacy as they try to come to terms with their loss.”
Inspector Hayley Crawford, neighbourhood policing inspector for Bassetlaw, said: “This devastating incident has deeply saddened me and other officers in the neighbourhood team.
“Our thoughts are with Kamil’s family and the wider community, who we know will be shocked by what has happened.
“Neighbourhood officers are on hand to support residents and there will continue to be an increased police presence in Carlton-in-Lindrick over the coming days.
“We have been carrying out additional foot patrols in the area throughout this week and the feedback from local people suggests this has been appreciated.
“I would urge anyone with concerns to please speak to an officer as they are there to help.”
Floral tributes, teddies, balloons and cans of pop have been placed at the scene along with candles and lanterns.
Details of a community fundraising event were amongst the items left at the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 229 of 15 June 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.