Thousands take on Worksop Race for Life raising cash for the fight against cancer

Around 2,000 people united against cancer by taking part in Race for Life in the blazing sunshine at Clumber Park in Worksop.

Grandparents Carole and Eric Dyson, who were twice diagnosed with cancer within months of each other, were chosen as VIPs to sound the starter horn at the event which has so far raised more than £154,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Eric, who is currently on chemotherapy for secondary bowel cancer, joined Carole on stage to help remind supporters what happens to their donations.

He told the crowd: “You have to keep positive because we will find a cure one day.”

Carole, who is hoping to be in remission for a second time from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, said she wanted to remember a close friend, Andrew Gray, who worked at Clumber Park and died of cancer recently.

Men, women and children of all ages took part in both the 10k and 5k events with most wearing back signs in celebration or in memory of loved ones. Participants were entertained on the course by the Rock Choir who performed a selection of hits as people ran, walked and jogged past.

Carole and Eric’s three daughters Andrea, Jan and Paula took part in the 5k course together, raising more than £500.

Carole, who used to work as a youth trainer in Worksop and Maltby. said: “We had such a lovely day, and we were so proud of them.

Andrea, Paula, Jan and the Rock choir at Race for Life

“We’d like to thank everyone who took part and all those who donated because, without continued research, people like us wouldn’t have hope.”

Carole and Eric were treated for cancer just months apart in 2021. Weeks after Carole finished chemotherapy for a rare form of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Eric tested positive for bowel cancer and underwent major surgery.

Although doctors thought they’d removed all traces of Eric’s cancer, tests last summer showed that it was back and spreading. While he was being treated with chemotherapy, the family were devastated to learn that Carole’s cancer had also returned. She received radiotherapy in January and is now hoping to be in remission for a second time.

Event organiser Laura Cass said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Worksop and especially to Carole and Eric for being brave enough to come up on stage and start the event.

“Their story shows that no matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime** but all of us can support the research that will beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

“It was a fantastic day, full of emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible. Every donation, every pound raised will make a real difference.”