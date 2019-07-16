Thousands of pounds raised for Worksop man with terminal cancer

A fundraising page has been set up to raise money for a Worksop man and his family after he was diagnosed with an incurable liver cancer.

Peter Cookson, 41, who lives in Manton, Worksop, was diagnosed with bowel cancer earlier this year but has since found out it has spread to his liver.

Rachel Allison, Peter's stepdaughter, said: "He'd been having problems and pains. He went to the hospital in March.

"We then found out he had bowel cancer. They were sending him for more examinations to see what they could do.

"As they were doing all the tests they discovered it had spread to his liver.

"They have said there is doing they can do for him and it is now incurable.

"They have told us he can have chemotherapy which will prolong his life for a few more months.

"But we cannot accept defeat until we know we’ve fought our hardest to do everything we can and more to help him beat this."

To ensure Peter can focus on his health and have as little worry as possible, Rachel has set up a Go Fund Page so Peter, and her mum, Denise, don't have to think about money. So far more than £3,000 has been donated.

Rachel said: "We want to make sure they have no stress and worries about having to find funds for household bills and cost of treatments and everything else that comes with the process.

"Peter is a little too proud for this kind of thing so we’ve took the decision from him to just give him some ease.

"I have set up the Go Fund Me page because I just want to get some extra funds so him and my mum don't have to worry about money.

"I want them to be able to treat themselves and not have to think about it.

"The fundraising has done amazing already and the local community have been amazing.

"He is doing okay and in general you wouldn't think there was anything wrong with him.

"We are looking into adoptive cell transfer which is a process to build his immune system so his own body and white cells fight the horrible disease."

To make a donation click here.