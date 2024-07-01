The event was organised by Worksop & District Branch of The Royal British Legion in partnership with Worksop Rugby Club.

The event was officially opened on Saturday with the raising of the Armed Forces Event flag by Worksop Charter Mayor Cllr. Clayton Tindall, accompanied by Cllr. Susan Shaw, Chair of Bassetlaw District Council, Cllr. Sybil Fielding, Vice Chair Worksop Royal British Legion, Cllr. Jo White and Len Rubie, Chair, Worksop Royal British Legion.

The M.C for the event was well known singer Lily Taylor-Ward who was accompanied on the first day by the Blidworth Welfare Band.

A spokesman from the Worksop Royal British Legion said: “There was something for everyone on both days – you could try your hand at archery – paintball shooting and other activities. Children weren`t missed out as there was bouncy castles, a kiddies rides whilst a fire engine from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Services proved a big attraction.

"There was also a wide variety of stalls from vendors and other charitable bodies. Ice cream, food and various beverages were available before, during and after the show.

"Worksop Royal British Legion and partners Worksop Rugby Club would like to thank all businesses and individuals who gave their support and contributed to making the event a big success.”

The highlight of the Saturday was the two sessions by the cavalry re-enactment group The 16th Lancers who, in their bright red Victorian costumes put on stunning displays of horsemanship with mock charges with the lance, sabre and carbine.

On the Sunday the day started with a short commemoration service to remember those members of Worksop Rugby Club past and present who gave service to their country in the 126 years of Worksop Rugby Club.

Music on the second day was provided by Worksop Miner`s Welfare band with the highlights being the amazing displays by the Worksop Air Cadet Force with their synchronised `Red Barrows`.

The Seaforth Highlanders Pipes and Drums gave several stirring performances before Lily Taylor-Ward rounded off the weekend with some old wartime favourites including `We`ll Meet Again.

