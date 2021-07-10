Thousands demand reform of ‘deeply unfair’ social care by signing Alzheimer’s Society petition

They were among the 135,638 people who signed a petition overall, addressed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and submitted to him on Thursday, July 1.

It urges the Government to fulfil its promise to ‘fix the crisis in social care once and for all’ made by Mr Johnson when he came to power almost two years ago.

The charity says that while dementia is not curable yet, the social care system is, and it wants the Government to commit to a plan that will deliver high-quality, accessible social care that is free at the point of use, like the NHS.

Laura Smart, campaigns manager at Alzheimer’s Society, pictured centre on the day of the petition handover, with campaign supporters Dave Thomas (left), who has cared for his best friend Bonnie and Jonathan Freeman, who was responsible for the care of his mum, who lived with dementia.

A survey carried out on behalf of Alzheimer’s Society ahead of the petition shows people now regard social care as a top priority for the Government to address, regardless of who is in power.

The Deltapoll survey revealed (83 per cent) of respondents in East Midlands felt the Government should make it a priority to improve access to community care, as well as the quality of care provided in care homes and by home care providers.

Nationally, 77 per cent of those polled ranked social care as a top priority, with only the NHS (88 per cent) and crime and policing (78 per cent) scoring higher.

Nasim Minhas, Alzheimer’s Society area manager for the East Midlands, said: “The fact that more than 135,000 people from across the UK signed our Cure the Care System petition demonstrates the depth of feeling about the current poor state of social care.

“The new Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, must honour this Government’s promise to fix social care with a clear, budgeted plan this year– and to consider not just funding, but also improving the quality of care that people receive.”

“Sadly, decades of chronic underfunding and neglect have led to a care system that is costly, inadequate and deeply unfair – and the pandemic has exposed these failings like never before.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. A reformed system would provide quality care that is free and easy to access, no matter where people live.

“NHS care is provided according to need and is free at the point of use. As a matter of fairness, dementia care must be delivered on the same principle.”

To unite with Alzheimer’s Society and join their #CureTheCareSystem campaign for quality social care for people affected by dementia, visit alzheimers.org.uk/campaign

