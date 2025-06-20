Thousands complete survey to identify problem areas in Nottinghamshire where women and girls feel unsafe

More than 2,700 women and girls have taken part in our ‘Walk in My Shoes’ campaign which will look to tackle problem areas where women and girls feel unsafe in Nottinghamshire.

With just a few days remaining until the survey is closed, Nottinghamshire Police is encouraging more people to make their concerns and feelings known.

The force wants to hear from women and girls across the city and county about the areas they avoid and why and how they can be made safer.

Officers are encouraging women and girls to fill out our simple online survey which will be used to make a real difference in your local area.

It may be a particular street, alleyway or side street you avoid or a particular place which makes you feel uncomfortable during a night out in town.

Nottinghamshire Police wants to hear about your experiences and your concerns so we can look at ways to tackle the problem to make you feel safer.

The campaign – which closes on Sunday, June 22, – wants to hear from as many women and girls as possible.

The police will then work with local partners including councils to look at ways these areas can be improved.

This could include additional patrols, better lighting or CCTV coverage.

The campaign has been backed by female running group, These Girls Run, Nottingham Forest Netball Team and domestic abuse non-profit organisation Tara’s Angels.

Superintendent Heather Maelor, one of the leads for tackling Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) at Nottinghamshire Police’s Prevention Hub said: “As we approach the final few days of our campaign, we still want to hear from more women and girls from across our city and county.

“It is vitally important as a police service we know of the areas you feel most unsafe so we can work with our partners to make real change in our local communities.

“Women and girls should be able to walk around our city and county without fear or distress and that’s why this campaign is so important to us.

“We can only understand your concerns if you let us know about them. The survey is simple, accessible, and will only take a few minutes to complete.

“So please, complete our survey, tell us your views, and we will act where we can, to ensure you feel safer.”

To take part in the survey visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/police-forces/nottinghamshire-police/areas/campaigns/2025/walk-in-my-shoes.