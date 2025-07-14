Thousands celebrate in the sun at annual Worksop Pride event

The eighth annual Worksop Pride took place on July 12 in glorious summer sunshine and was a spectacular sight as thousands poured into town.

With two stages of live entertainment, the event’s biggest market area to date, large food hub and free children’s rides, the event was another virbrant mix of colour and celebration.

However, there was mixture of emotions on stage as founder and event organiser Crystal Lucas announced her retirement from the role and asked if anyone was interested and willing to come forward a carry on the baton.

Despite the high temperatures, it didn’t stop the celebrations as crowds poured into town to show their pride.

Worksop Pride 2025 was another huge success for the town. Photo: Submitted

Crystal said: “It was such an emotional day for me, but the time is right for me to step down.

"Eight years is a long time to devote free time to making the event happen.

"It’s been an incredible journey, I’ve met some wonderful people along the way and I’m so grateful to the team that help me on the day deliver an incredible event.

"I had so many people coming up to me explaining how Worksop Pride has changed and affected their lives.

Event organiser Crystal Lucas with her wife Katie and children Esme and Ezra. Photo: Submitted

"One couple came over to say they met seven years ago at Worksop Pride and last year got married.

"I know it’s a special event to so many, myself included – I just hope it can continue.

"Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this adventure’

Crystal’s wife Katie gave a heartfelt speech, explaining how much Crystal had dedicated to starting and continuing with the event, and how much family time she had scarified to Worksop Pride.

The event attracted another huge crowd to Worksop. Photo: Submitted

The event was kicked off by a performance from their daughter Esmé, who is the inspiration behind the event, and she was joined by her brother Ezra to sing Fix You by Coldplay.

Philip Jackson, chair of Worksop Business Forum came on stage and thanked her for her dedication to making the event the biggest event in town, adding the he hopes the event continue in its success.

If you are interested in joining the new team, please email [email protected]