Bosses at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, in North Anston, say it is feeling the impact of what it calls a national rabbit ‘crisis’ affecting rescue centres up and down the country.

“We're at breaking point and we need your help,” said a spokesman for the charity.

The spokesman added: “Not many rescue centres rehome rabbits, and those that do, like Thornberry, are bursting at the seams with rabbits who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to stay with their current owners.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary has appealed for donations to help it house a huge influx of unwanted rabbits, which the charity says has left it at 'breaking point'

“Whether they're neglected, unloved, or their owners have been affected by the rising costs of living, we're finding that our waiting list for rabbits looking for new homes is becoming unmanageable.

"At the moment we have over 100 rabbits needing to come into Thornberry and we're desperate to help them all – but we just can't.”

The charity has decided to dedicate an area of its farm site at Ravenfield to rabbits but says it needs help to buy the materials required to provide safe, secure and weather-resistant new homes for the creatures.

"Your donation really will make a difference here - just £10 could go a long way to providing a rabbit a space at Thornberry while we look for its forever home,” it said.