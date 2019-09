If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsroom@worksop-guardian.co.uk. In case you missed these fabulous retro shots click here to see more. https://www.chad.co.uk/retro/this-week-s-fascinating-pictures-from-mansfield-and-ashfield-s-past-1-9866261

2010: Members of dance group 2 Crew 4 U pictured on the tread mill at the new Adizone opening at The Canch in Worksop. Do you recognise anyone? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2010: This nostalgic shot features an aerobics dance class at the opening of the new Adizone at The Canch. Adizone is an Adidas outdoor training facility which is free to use. Have you used it? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2010: This duo are having fun at Mantons Gala, held at Bracebridge Fields in Worksop. Did you go to this event? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2010: This trio are trying out the bucking bronco, another great shot taken at Mantons Gala. Wonder who stayed on the longest, do you know? jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more