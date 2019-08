If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsroom@worksop-guardian.co.uk. In case you missed these fabulous retro shots click here to see more. https://www.worksopguardian.co.uk/news/people/this-week-s-fascinating-pictures-of-worksop-s-past-1-9866300

2010: A fabulous group shot taken during the launch of a two-week long Bassetlaw Walking Festival. From the left are Elaine Dobson, Mark Norman, Malcolm Funnell, Alex Porter, Councillor Mary Stokes, Roy Turner and Helen Colton. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2010: Tyler Beardsley is pictured with sister Leilani at Norbridge Primary Schools Party In The Yard summer fair. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2010: Children from Lilliput Day Nursery are enjoying their tennis day on The Canch tennis courts. Whats your favourite game? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2010: Pictured from the left is Hope Catton, Scarlett Catton, Daisy Catton and Lauryn Bennett having fun at Sir Edmund Hillary Schools summer fair. Did you go to this? jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more