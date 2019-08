If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsroom@worksop-guardian.co.uk. In case you missed these fabulous retro shots click here to see more. https://www.worksopguardian.co.uk/news/people/this-week-s-fascinating-pictures-of-worksop-s-past-1-9816062

2010: This happy pair look like they have won lots of teddies at St Johns Primary Schools summer fair. There was a hog roast, bouncy castles and lots of stalls. Did you go?

2010: Woodsetts Cricket Club ran a stall at St Johns Primary Schools summer fair. Pictured from the left are Georgia Shevill, Charlotte Deroeck and Michelle Shevill.

2010: This duo are all smiles at St Johns Primary School summer fair, which included a hog roast, bouncy castles and stalls. Did you go?

2010: Lucy white with her friend Leah Larsen-Jewell are pictured at the Change 4 Life event, hosted by North Notts Arena. The event promotes healthy eating and fitness. Were you at this event?

