2010: Fr Phillip Corbett helps out on one of the stalls at the Priory Church summer fair. Do you recognise anyone?

2006: Members of St Johns School Garden Club investigate a fungus call Morel found in the school grounds. Pictured are: Poppy Goodall and Liam Curley.

2010: Dylan Hunt and Josh Lockley are pictured with Bonkers the Clown at Valley Comprehensive Schools Transition Project. Did you take part in this project?

2007: Children from St Johns Primary School in Worksop held a Harvest Festival at the school. Pictured from left to right: Bethany Mullen, Paris Slater, Archie Fogg, and Joe Winter.

