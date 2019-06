If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsroom@worksop-guardian.co.uk. In case you missed these fabulous retro shots click here to see more. https://www.worksopguardian.co.uk/news/people/this-week-s-fascinating-pictures-of-worksop-s-past-1-9740386

2004: A wonderful close-up of the Brownies joining in the Parade for St Georges Day. Looks like one girl is citing the Brownie Promise. Jon Knight other Buy a Photo

2009: Mummies, babies, toddlers and play leaders are all enjoying a sponsored teddy bears picnic in aid of Christian Aid at The Crossing in Worksop. Are you on this picture and did you take along a teddy? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2004: Rainbows, Brownies and Guides proudly march in the St Georges Day Parade. Are you on this picture? Jon Knight other Buy a Photo

2009: A fabulous bygone snap taken at Market Place during a bike event. Did you go to this? jpimedia Buy a Photo

